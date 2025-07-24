Armed clashes have broken out between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed area of their border, the militaries of both countries said, accusing each other of firing the first shots after weeks of simmering tension.

In a statement on early Thursday, the Thai military said Cambodian troops had opened fire in an area near the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple. It said Cambodia had deployed a surveillance drone before sending troops to the area with heavy weapons.

A spokesperson for Cambodia's Defence Ministry said there had been an unprovoked incursion by Thai troops and Cambodian forces had responded in self-defence.