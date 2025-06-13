US President Donald Trump's administration has told Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to largely pause raids and arrests in the agricultural industry, hotels and restaurants, the New York Times reported.

The report cited an internal email and three US officials with knowledge of the guidance.

"Effective today, please hold on all work site enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture (including aquaculture and meat packing plants), restaurants and operating hotels,” Tatum King, a senior official at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in guidance to regional leaders of the department, the Times added.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the guidance to the Times and said: “We will follow the president’s direction and continue to work to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off of America’s streets.”

The pause follows mounting pressure from industry groups and escalating protests over immigration raids. Trump acknowledged that his immigration crackdown was affecting “very good, long-time workers” in farming and hospitality—sectors that depend heavily on undocumented labor.

“We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA. Changes are coming!” he posted on social media.

Labor shortages hit food supply



On Thursday, Trump said that he would issue an order soon to address the effects of his immigration crackdown on the country's farm and hotel industries, which rely heavily on migrant labor.