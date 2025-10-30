At least 22 terrorists, including a so-called commander, were killed during three different operations in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces of Pakistan, the military said.
In the first operation conducted in the Chiltan Mountains area of the Quetta District of Balochistan, 14 terrorists were killed on Wednesday night, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said in a statement.
The second intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Buleda area of Kech District in Balochistan, killing four terrorists, according to the military.
Security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the killed terrorists.
Meanwhile, ISPR said that last night, a group of terrorists was trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Bajaur area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but the army foiled the attempt.
As a result of precise and skilful engagement, four terrorists, including a high-value target, Amjad Mazahim, were killed, it said.
Amjad was a deputy to the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud and wanted by the security agencies in several cases of terrorist attacks, as the government had fixed a head money of $17,800 on him.
On Wednesday, at least six soldiers, including an army officer, were killed in a clash with terrorists in the Kurram tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the military also killed at least seven terrorists during the intelligence-based operation in the area.
After days of deadly border clashes, Doha hosted talks between Islamabad and Kabul on 19th October, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye, and the two sides reached a ceasefire which is currently in place.
The two sides also met in Istanbul for further talks last week, and efforts to achieve a lasting peace continue.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif told the Geo news channel that the decision to give peace another chance was made by Pakistan at the request of Qatar and Türkiye, and that the Pakistani delegation, set to return home last night, was asked to stay in Istanbul.