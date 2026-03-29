WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Deadly strike hits UN post in Lebanon, peacekeeper killed
UN mission says a projectile explosion has killed one peacekeeper and critically injured another.
Deadly strike hits UN post in Lebanon, peacekeeper killed
UN peacekeeper killed, another injured in southern Lebanon blast [File] / Reuters
March 29, 2026

A UN peacekeeper has been killed and another critically injured after a projectile exploded at a UNIFIL position near the southern Lebanese village of Adchit al-Qusayr, the mission said.

"We do not know the origin of the projectile. We have launched an investigation to determine all of the circumstances," UNIFIL said in a statement.

UNIFIL is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the demarcation line with Israel, an area at the centre of clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters.

The mission, which is set to end in 2026, has been caught in incidents involving both Israel and Hezbollah in recent years.

On March 6, Ghana's armed forces said the headquarters of its UN peacekeeping battalion in Lebanon was hit by missile attacks, leaving two soldiers critically injured.

RECOMMENDED

Israel's military later acknowledged that its tank fire had hit a UN position that day, wounding the Ghanaian peacekeepers.

The military said its troops had responded to anti-tank missile fire from Hezbollah, which had moderately wounded two of its soldiers.

"Once again, we call on all actors to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times," UNIFIL said.

RelatedTRT World - Lebanon says Israeli missile attacks wounded UN peacekeepers from Ghana
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Dozens killed in deadly gold mine attack in South Sudan
G7 ministers vow decisive action to stabilise global energy market
How Iran war could strangle global trade through Bab al Mandeb
NATO intercepts a ballistic missile launched from Iran entering Turkish airspace
Italy to deploy Turkish-made TB3 drones from aircraft carrier
Europe faces COVID‑level economic fallout as Iran war escalates: Germany
Airlines cancel more flights as Iran war cripples Middle East hubs
Heavy rain, floods kill dozens in Afghanistan, Pakistan
US renews warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz closure
Russia pledges energy support to Cuba as fuel crisis worsens
Spain denies US airspace for Iran war, flags risk of wider Mideast escalation
Iran defies Lebanon, says envoy will stay in Beirut despite expulsion
This is how Israel is systematically killing health workers under the cover of war in Lebanon
Israel kills Palestinian in occupied West Bank, illegal settlers steal local livestock: report
Israel parliament to vote on bill imposing death penalty for Palestinian prisoners