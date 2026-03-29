A UN peacekeeper has been killed and another critically injured after a projectile exploded at a UNIFIL position near the southern Lebanese village of Adchit al-Qusayr, the mission said.

"We do not know the origin of the projectile. We have launched an investigation to determine all of the circumstances," UNIFIL said in a statement.

UNIFIL is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the demarcation line with Israel, an area at the centre of clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters.

The mission, which is set to end in 2026, has been caught in incidents involving both Israel and Hezbollah in recent years.

On March 6, Ghana's armed forces said the headquarters of its UN peacekeeping battalion in Lebanon was hit by missile attacks, leaving two soldiers critically injured.