WORLD
2 min read
Israel fires mortars in southern Lebanon as drones fly over Beirut despite ceasefire
Lebanese media report shelling near Tyre and drone activity over southern Beirut as ceasefire violations continue.
Israel fires mortars in southern Lebanon as drones fly over Beirut despite ceasefire
Israeli violations expanded to the capital, with Lebanese media reporting heavy drone overflights above Beirut’s southern suburbs. / Reuters
December 13, 2025

Israeli forces have fired mortar rounds at the outskirts of the town of Dhayra in southern Lebanon, while Israeli drones flew intensively over Beirut’s southern suburbs despite a ceasefire agreement.

The shelling targeted areas near Dhayra in the Tyre district, according to the state news agency NNA, on Saturday

In the same district, an Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb on the town of Naqoura, the agency reported, without providing immediate details on casualties or damage.

Israeli violations expanded to the capital, with Lebanese media reporting heavy drone overflights above Beirut’s southern suburbs, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

The ongoing escalation followed comments a day earlier by Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi, who said Lebanon had received warnings from Arab and international parties that Israel was preparing for a large-scale military attack. Raggi said diplomatic contacts had intensified “to protect Lebanon and its facilities from any potential strike,” according to the agency.

RelatedTRT World - Lebanon warns of imminent Israeli assault as tensions escalate

Maintaining military presence at border outposts

RECOMMENDED

On Thursday, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that the Israeli army has “completed preparations in recent weeks for a wide-scale attack on Hezbollah-linked sites if the Lebanese government and army fail to meet their commitment to dismantle the group’s weapons by the end of 2025.”

Israel “has informed the US that it will act on its own to disarm Hezbollah if this is not done effectively, even if it leads to days of fighting or a renewal of clashes on the northern front,” the broadcaster said, citing an unnamed security official.

The Lebanese government on August 5 approved a plan, based on a draft proposal presented by US Special Envoy Tom Barrack, to place all weapons—including those held by Hezbollah—under state control, and tasked the army with implementing the plan before the end of 2025.

Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected the move and insists that Israeli forces must fully withdraw from Lebanese territory before laying down arms.

A ceasefire was reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut last year after more than a year of attacks against the backdrop of the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 injured.

The Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January under the ceasefire, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

RelatedTRT World - Israel strikes south and east Lebanon in renewed ceasefire violations
Explore
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal