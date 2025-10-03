The White House is asking nine major US universities to commit to President Donald Trump's political priorities in exchange for more favourable access to federal money.

Universities were asked to sign a "Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education" committing them to adopt the White House's vision for America's campuses. It asks the schools to accept the government’s priorities on admissions, women’s sports, free speech, student discipline, and college affordability, among other topics.

Signing on would give universities priority access to some federal grants, but government money would not be limited solely to those schools, according to a White House official who was not authorised to publicly discuss the plan and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Colleges that agree would also have priority access to White House events and discussions with officials.

The compact, obtained by The Associated Press, asks universities to accept the government’s definition of gender and apply it to campus bathrooms, locker rooms and women’s sports teams.

It asks colleges to stop considering race, gender, and a wide range of other student demographics in the admissions process and to require undergraduate applicants to take the SAT or ACT.

The 10-page proposed agreement was sent on Wednesday to some of the most selective public and private universities: Vanderbilt, the University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth College, the University of Southern California, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Texas, the University of Arizona, Brown University and the University of Virginia. It was not clear how these schools were selected or why, and whether similar offers might go out to other colleges.

Choice with consequences

Leaders of the Texas system were "honoured" that the Austin campus was chosen to be a part of the compact and its "potential funding advantages," according to a statement from Kevin Eltife, chair of the Board of Regents.