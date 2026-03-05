A ban on the phrases “From the river to the sea” and “Globalise the intifada” by the Australian northeastern state of Queensland has triggered backlash for stifling free speech, according to ABC News.

The phrases were banned under legislation that was passed on Thursday in the state parliament.

Using the expressions — spoken or written, including chants or placards at protests — could carry penalties of up to two years in prison.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli of the conservative Liberal National Party (LNP) said the legislation forms part of the “strongest antisemitism laws in the country.”

But many Palestinians, Muslims and pro-Palestinian activists said the slogans are calls for Palestinian freedom and equal rights in the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

The phrases have been widely used globally during protests against Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.