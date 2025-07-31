The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) summoned US chip giant Nvidia to clarify the "backdoor security risks" associated with its H20 computing chips.

"Recently, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers called for advanced chips exported from the US to be equipped with tracking and location capabilities," the CAC said in a statement on Thursday.

The CAC said that the US artificial intelligence experts revealed that Nvidia's computing chips have mature tracking and location, and remote shutdown technologies.

"To safeguard the network and data security of Chinese users, and in accordance with the Cybersecurity Law, the Data Security Law, and the Personal Information Protection Law, the Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia on July 31, 2025, requesting that the company explain the backdoor security risks associated with its H20 computing chips sold to China and submit relevant supporting documentation," it added.

In April, Washington restricted Nvidia from selling its H20 chips to China in an escalation of its tech war with Beijing, saying it would be required to have an export licence "for the indefinite future" to sell the chips to the country.