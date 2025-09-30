Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed a decree granting him expanded security powers in the event of a military incursion, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Monday.

The decree allows Maduro to mobilise armed forces across the country and gives the military authority over public services and the oil industry.

Rodriguez told diplomats that the measure had been signed, days after Maduro said he would submit it for consideration. It was not immediately clear when the order took effect.

Under Venezuela’s constitution, the powers will be valid for 90 days, with the option to renew them for another 90.

The move comes as the United States has deployed a fleet of warships in the Caribbean, saying the mission is to counter drug trafficking in the region.

Maduro’s government alleges Washington is plotting to remove him from power.

In recent weeks, US forces struck several boats it claimed were transporting narcotics from Venezuela, killing those aboard.

The operations have been criticised by some international observers, who questioned their legality.