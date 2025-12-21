At least 18 civilians have so far been killed in Gaza after buildings damaged by Israeli attacks collapsed since a ceasefire that took effect more than two months ago, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said that four people lost their lives in the collapse of a damaged building in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City on Saturday, taking the toll of people killed in building collapses since Oct. 10 to 18.

It said that 46 damaged buildings have collapsed in several areas in Gaza since the ceasefire deal took effect.

The ministry said that harsh weather conditions raise the risk of building collapses in Gaza as Israel continues to block efforts to reconstruct the territory and prevents the entry of mobile homes into the enclave.

It appealed to the international community to take immediate action to allow the entry of building materials for rebuilding Gaza and providing shelter for thousands of displaced civilians.