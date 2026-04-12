In a political earthquake that is likely to reshape the landscape of Central Europe, Hungary's opposition leader Peter Magyar has emerged victorious in the country's general election.

Results from the National Election Office, with over 81% of the ballots counted, show Magyar's Tisza Party poised to win a commanding 68.84% of the vote, securing approximately 137 seats in the Hungarian Parliament.

The scale of the victory was so decisive that incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the European Union's longest-serving leader, conceded defeat on Sunday night.

Orban, who has dominated Hungarian politics since 2010, confirmed he had called Magyar to congratulate him.

"The result is clear and painful," Orban told his supporters.

"We will serve our nation from the opposition and will never give up."

Related TRT World - Orban concedes defeat in Hungary vote, as Magyar's Tisza party leads

European leaders welcome a "New Era"

The reaction from European capitals was swift and overwhelmingly positive.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz offered heartfelt congratulations, urging a joining of forces for a "united Europe," while French President Emmanuel Macron spoke directly with Magyar to hail the win as a turning point for continental stability.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it a "historic moment" for European democracy, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomed the result as a win for "European values."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Magyar on his "clear victory" and promised continued constructive collaboration.

Magyar's victory carries profound implications for the war in Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the opposition leader and expressed Kiev's readiness to deepen ties and "advance cooperation."