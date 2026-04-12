In a political earthquake that is likely to reshape the landscape of Central Europe, Hungary's opposition leader Peter Magyar has emerged victorious in the country's general election.
Results from the National Election Office, with over 81% of the ballots counted, show Magyar's Tisza Party poised to win a commanding 68.84% of the vote, securing approximately 137 seats in the Hungarian Parliament.
The scale of the victory was so decisive that incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the European Union's longest-serving leader, conceded defeat on Sunday night.
Orban, who has dominated Hungarian politics since 2010, confirmed he had called Magyar to congratulate him.
"The result is clear and painful," Orban told his supporters.
"We will serve our nation from the opposition and will never give up."
European leaders welcome a "New Era"
The reaction from European capitals was swift and overwhelmingly positive.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz offered heartfelt congratulations, urging a joining of forces for a "united Europe," while French President Emmanuel Macron spoke directly with Magyar to hail the win as a turning point for continental stability.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it a "historic moment" for European democracy, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomed the result as a win for "European values."
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Magyar on his "clear victory" and promised continued constructive collaboration.
Magyar's victory carries profound implications for the war in Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the opposition leader and expressed Kiev's readiness to deepen ties and "advance cooperation."
For years, Orban acted as the primary obstacle to EU aid packages for Kiev, frequently using his veto to block billions of euros in support.
With Magyar at the helm, the path is now clear for the EU to finalise a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine.
While Magyar has been cautious about the war during the campaign, he strongly condemned Russian influence.
Last month, he called on the Kremlin to refrain from threatening Hungarians, marking a sharp departure from Orban's close ties with Vladimir Putin.
Concerns in US and Israel
While Brussels celebrates, the result sent shockwaves through other corridors of power.
Orban was a cornerstone of the global "MAGA" movement and a vocal ally of US President Donald Trump.
Just days before the vote, Trump pledged to use the "full economic power" of the US to assist Hungary if Orban won, and Vice President JD Vance visited Hungary to support Orban in his final rally — a move Magyar condemned as foreign interference.
In Israel, there is significant concern regarding the loss of a strategic ally.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had actively supported Orban's campaign, even sending a video message to a Fidesz party event in Budapest.
Under Orban, Hungary frequently blocked EU statements critical of Israel, providing a diplomatic shield in Brussels.
With the Tisza Party's pro-EU shift, Tel Aviv fears that Hungary's reliable "veto" on Middle Eastern policy may soon vanish.