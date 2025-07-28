WORLD
1 min read
Mass shooting in Thailand leaves six dead before gunman takes own life
The shooter killed four security personnel and a market vendor before taking his own life, bringing the total death toll to six.
Mass shooting in Thailand leaves six dead before gunman takes own life
The victims included four security personnel, a market vendor, and the suspected shooter. / AA
July 28, 2025

The death toll from a mass shooting in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Monday jumped to six as another critically injured security guard also died.

The suspected shooter opened fire at Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, killing four people before turning the gun on himself, the daily Thai Enquirer reported.

The suspect was identified as a 61-year-old former security guard who had previously worked at the same company as the guards who were shot and killed.

RECOMMENDED

After the shooting, the suspect sat on a bench in the middle of the market and fatally shot himself.

Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the suspect’s motive.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment