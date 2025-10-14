The 5th Hollywood Turkish Film and Drama Days has concluded at Sony Pictures Studios in California, with organisers hailing the event which they say is aimed to connect the Turkish film and TV industry with American audiences and industry professionals.

The event themed "Türkiye in Hollywood" and supported by Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism was held on October 11-12 and drew film lovers and Academy members who attended the screening of Türkiye's official Oscar submission and a new drama series.

Hosted by actor Taro Emir Tekin, the festival opened with a screening of Murat Fıratoğlu's "Hemme’nin Öldüğü Günlerden Biri (One of the Days Hemme Died)," followed by a Q&A with the director and the cast.

Day two included a screening of "Taşacak Bu Deniz", a new TRT 1 drama. Guests viewed the premiere and met the creative team.

The event has been praised for boosting Turkish cinema's global profile and fostering cultural exchange between Türkiye and the United States.