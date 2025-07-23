Turkish software and defence giant Havelsan has developed a closed-loop, secure artificial intelligence (AI) system called MAIN, designed as a corporate alternative to open AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini while safeguarding sensitive institutional data, a company official told Anadolu.

Arif Furkan Mendi, director of business development at Havelsan, described MAIN as an AI assistant platform for corporate use that operates entirely offline, utilising organizations’ internal data without any internet connection.

"It serves as an artificial intelligence assistant without any internet connection whatsoever," Mendi told at the IDEF 2025 defense fair in Istanbul.

Saying that Türkiye's institutions possess vast amounts of data, Mendi stressed that infrastructure needs to be created to interpret this data and make it ready for AI.

"We are building this infrastructure first, and with MAIN, we are using it to interpret the data in these big data environments, acting as an assistant to provide institutions with higher quality services and increase their efficiency," he noted.

He said that everyone uses open-source chatbots such as Google’s Gemini or OpenAI’s ChatGPT frequently in their daily lives, but using them as a corporate tool is not very feasible, especially in terms of data security.

"The export of this data and its access to the entire world via internet connection poses serious cybersecurity risks," Mendi said.

With MAIN, he said, Havelsan is building infrastructure to enable institutions to utilise AI, allowing them to receive AI services with completely secure infrastructure.

"Data remains entirely within the institutions. We provide this data as an infrastructure with our own servers and never allow it to be released outside," he said.

Also, he stressed that with the MAIN system, institutions are able to benefit from various factors such as the efficiency and cost advantages that AI brings.

Apart from MAIN, Mendi noted that Havelsan has developed many different AI models with many different parameters, including ones with nine billion and 70 billion parameters and ones with even higher numbers.

"We use different models based on the data available in organizations. With these, we are able to serve various segments," he said.

Noting that they provide infrastructure that can be used in the military as well as an AI assistant, Mendi said they can also serve as a software development assistant to optimise software development processes.

"Along with our low-code development platform, we also provide services for creating fast screens and rapid applications in terms of software development," he said.