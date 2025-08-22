President Vladimir Putin has said there was "light at the end of the tunnel" in Russia-US relations and that the two countries were discussing possible joint projects in the Arctic and Alaska.

Speaking during a visit to a nuclear research centre on Friday, the Russian president expressed optimism that relations could recover from recent lows.

He cited his August 15 summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, where both sides failed to announce a deal to end Ukraine war but signalled interest in broader cooperation.

"With the arrival of President Trump, I think that a light at the end of the tunnel has finally loomed. And now we had a very good, meaningful and frank meeting in Alaska," Putin said.

"The next steps now depend on the leadership of the United States, but I am confident that the leadership qualities of the current president, President Trump, are a good guarantee that relations will be restored," he added.

Potential cooperation

Putin did not provide specifics on potential cooperation but said Russia saw "huge, huge" mineral reserves in the Arctic as well as opportunities in Alaska.

He highlighted the operations of Russian liquefied natural gas producer Novatek and suggested American firms could join in.

"We are discussing, by the way, with American partners the possibility of working together in this area. And not only in our Arctic zone, but also in Alaska," Putin said.

"The technologies that we possess today no one but us possess. And this is of interest to our partners, including those from the States."