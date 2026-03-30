Israel’s parliament is set to vote on a bill that would make the death penalty the default punishment for occupied West Bank Palestinian prisoners.

The parliament began debate on Monday, days before its spring recess. The bill’s passage would mark the culmination of a yearslong push by Israel’s far-right to escalate punishment for Palestinians convicted of offences against Israelis — and victory for Israel’s firebrand minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the religious party that introduced the legislation.

Opponents of the legislation call it racist and draconian. The legislation calls for the death penalty to go into effect within 30 days, though rights groups are expected to petition Israel’s Supreme Court against it.

In the lead-up to the vote, Ben Gvir has popularised the measure with a small noose pinned to his lapel — an overt reference to the bill’s execution method of choice.

“With God’s help, we will fully implement this law and kill our enemies,” he said after the bill received approval to be brought to a final vote, adding it was “the most important law” to be approved by parliament in recent years.

Ben Gvir’s party is crucial to the coalition helmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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What's in the bill?

Critics include Israelis and Palestinians, international rights groups and the United Nations. They say that it establishes a hierarchy between Israeli court systems in a way that will confine the death penalty to Palestinian prisoners.

The bill instructs military courts to mete out the sentence to those convicted of killing an Israeli “as an act of terror.” Such courts try only occupied West Bank Palestinians, who are not Israeli citizens. The bill says military courts can change the penalty to life imprisonment in “special circumstances.”