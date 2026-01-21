Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's interim president will soon visit the United States, a senior US official has said, further signalling President Donald Trump's willingness to embrace the oil-rich country's new leader.

She would be the first sitting Venezuelan president to visit the United States in more than a quarter century — aside from presidents attending United Nations meetings in New York.

The invitation reflects a head-snapping shift in relations between Washington and Caracas since US Delta Force operatives attacked Caracas, abducted President Nicolas Maduro and the first lady and spirited him to a US jail to face narco-trafficking charges.

Rodriguez was a former vice president and long-time insider in Venezuela government, before changing tack as interim president.

She is still the subject of US sanctions, including an asset freeze.

But with a flotilla of US warships still amassed off the Venezuelan coast, she has allowed the United States to broker the sale of Venezuelan oil, facilitated foreign investment and released dozens of political prisoners.

A senior White House official said Rodriguez would visit soon, but no date has been set.

The last bilateral visit by a sitting Venezuelan president came in the 1990s — before populist leader Hugo Chavez took power.

Since then, successive Venezuelan governments have made a point of thumbing their nose at Washington and building close ties with US foes in China, Cuba, Iran and Russia.

Venezuelan oil