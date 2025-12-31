Peruvian authorities have said that one person killed and at least 40 others injured in a head-on collision between two trains on the rail line serving Machu Picchu.

The victim was the conductor of one of the trains involved, according to the prosecutor’s office in Cusco, the city closest to the ancient Inca site.

Officials said efforts were underway to identify the injured passengers, many of whom were foreign visitors.

Most were reported to have sustained serious injuries.

Videos sent by passengers to RPP television showed injured people lying beside the tracks, with two damaged locomotives standing idle nearby.

A dozen ambulances and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene, located in a remote Andean area without direct road access.