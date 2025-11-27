Türkiye has condemned a drone attack that was carried out late Wednesday on the Khor Mor gas field in northern Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province.

Ankara views the attack with concern, given its implications for the stability and prosperity of Iraq, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Thursday in a statement on X.

“We condemn such acts targeting civilian infrastructure,” Keceli said, adding that Türkiye’s Consulate General in Erbil ensured that necessary measures were taken to protect the safety of Turkish nationals working at the site.