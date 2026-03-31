WAR ON IRAN
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Iran advances Strait of Hormuz toll plan
The proposed bill would charge vessels in rials and bar ships linked to the US, Israel and sanctioning states, pending full parliamentary approval.
Iran advances Strait of Hormuz toll plan
FILE PHOTO: The measure, which cleared the National Security Commission, outlines a series of new regulations governing the strategic waterway, / Reuters
9 hours ago

A key committee in Iran’s parliament approved a toll plan for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to local media reports on Tuesday.

The measure, which cleared the National Security Commission, outlines a series of new regulations governing the strategic waterway, including financial provisions that would require ships to pay transit fees in Iran’s national currency, the rial.

According to the Fars News Agency, commission member Mojtaba Zarei said the bill also includes restrictions barring vessels linked to the US and Israel from passing through the strait.

Additional provisions would prohibit access for countries that have joined unilateral sanctions against Iran.

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The legislation must pass a full parliamentary vote before being reviewed by the Guardian Council and signed by the president to become law.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Crisis in the Strait of Hormuz: Who stands to profit?
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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