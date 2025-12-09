WAR ON GAZA
Israel carried out genocide in Gaza with 'complicity of far too many states' — Francesca Albanese
Albanese calls on the international community to take action and stand as "UNITED NATIONS."
"At the Doha Forum I denounced the brutality of the Israeli genocide, carried out with the complicity of far too many States," says Albanese . / Reuters
December 9, 2025

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, has condemned the "brutality of the Israeli genocide" in Gaza, saying it was carried out "with the complicity of far too many states."

"At the Doha Forum, I denounced the brutality of the Israeli genocide, carried out with the complicity of far too many States," Albanese wrote on X on Monday.

She called on the international community to take urgent action, saying: "The States who want to preserve what remains of multilateralism must build new alliances fast, and stand as UNITED NATIONS for real, cornering the bullies."

Albanese, in her October report, "Gaza Genocide: a collective crime," said "third states" have provided direct support, material aid, diplomatic protection and, in some cases, active participation in Israeli actions in Gaza.

Genocide and ceasefire violations

Israel has killed over 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in the blockaded enclave since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

Meanwhile, South Africa's 2023 case at the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocidal acts in the enclave, continues.

A ceasefire was reached two months ago, but Israeli violations continue unabated.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
