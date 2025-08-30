Fans of Turkish football club Galatasaray have sent a powerful message of solidarity to starving Palestinians in Gaza marred by Israeli genocide and enforced starvation, backing the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international effort aimed at breaking the Israeli blockade on Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid.
During a recent match, fans displayed banners and chanted in support of the flotilla, with one message resonating widely:
"Gaza, we are coming. Open the Rafah Border Crossing."
The show of support aligns with growing calls around the world for the immediate opening of the border crossings and lifting of Israel’s deadly siege, which has led to famine in Gaza.
The Israeli-enforced starvation has killed 332 Palestinians since October 7, 2023, including 124 children.
Since the UN-backed IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) formally declared famine in Gaza on August 22, the Gaza health ministry has recorded 54 additional deaths from Israeli-enforced starvation, including nine children.
Israel has shut all Gaza crossings to aid since March 2, leaving convoys stranded at the borders.
The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza said that the “Global Sumud Flotilla” will begin its journey on Sunday from Barcelona, followed by a second departure on Thursday from Tunisia, to challenge Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian enclave.
In a statement, the committee described the flotilla as a worldwide protest against “the siege and genocide” in Gaza, accusing international institutions of “failure and complicity”.
It stressed the convoy is “not just symbolic boats carrying aid, but a powerful humanitarian message” reflecting global determination to end the siege.
Cry of hope
“Every ship carries a cry of hope for Gaza and a global voice demanding an immediate end to the blockade and injustice,” the statement said.
The Global Sumud Flotilla brings together four initiatives: the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, the Global Movement to Gaza, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, and Sumud Nusantara.
Organisers said the effort follows earlier attempts to challenge the blockade, including the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara in 2010 and this year’s missions of the vessels Al-Dhamir, Madleen, and Handala.
Israeli naval forces intercepted the Handala aid ship on July 26 as it neared Gaza’s shores and escorted it to Ashdod Port.
Israel has killed over 63,400 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.