The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of promoting "anti-Muslim hysteria" and advancing policies that serve the interests of Israel rather than Texans.
"Greg Abbott is an Israel First politician who has spent months stoking anti-Muslim hysteria to smear American Muslims critical of the Israeli government. Although we are flattered by his obsession with our civil rights group, his defamatory proclamation has no basis in fact or law," CAIR, the largest Muslim civil liberties organisation in the US, said in a statement.
It came after Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as "foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organisations."
"Unlike Mr. Abbott--who unleashed violence against Texas students protesting the Gaza genocide to satisfy his AIPAC donors--our civil rights organisation is an independent voice that answers to the American people, relies on support from the American people, and opposes all forms of unjust violence, including hate crimes, ethnic cleansing, genocide and terrorism," said CAIR.
'Defamatory and lawless'
CAIR said it has "successfully" sued Abbott three times for unconstitutional efforts to suppress pro-Palestinian speech and activism in the state. The organisation signalled it is prepared to challenge the governor again if he attempts to convert his latest criticisms into state policy.
"We are ready to sue him again if he attempts to turn this publicity stunt into real policy. See you in court again, Greg ... if you dare," it added.
In a statement to TRT World, CAIR said it would carry on with its civil work and defend its rights to do so.
“The Texas chapter and national headquarters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, today announced that it would carry on its civil rights work in Texas and vigorously defend its right to do so in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's "defamatory and lawless" proclamation smearing the organisation,” CAIR said.
“CAIR has also sent a letter to Abbott debunking his claims and detailing the Muslim civil rights organisation’s three-decade record of both defending civil rights and condemning all forms of unjust violence, including terrorism. The letter also cites numerous rulings and independent reports debunking efforts to smear CAIR or link it to any foreign entities.”