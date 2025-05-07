Russia's unilateral ceasefire has officially taken effect and is scheduled to remain in place until midnight on May 11.

By the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow late on Wednesday announced a temporary cessation of fighting during the commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of Victory Day, a national holiday, commemorating the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, did not support the initiative.