WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli reservists say troops ignored settler attacks on Palestinians in occupied West Bank
A letter from 200 soldiers warns of rising violence in the occupied West Bank and alleges a culture of inaction toward attacks by illegal Israeli settlers.
Israeli reservists say troops ignored settler attacks on Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces detain a Palestinian after searching him during a raid on the occupied West Bank city on March 24, 2026. / AA
March 28, 2026

Israeli soldiers have admitted to ignoring attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank despite prior warnings, according to a report by Haaretz.

The newspaper said on Friday that 200 reservists sent a letter to Defence Minister Yisrael Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir expressing “deep concern over recent incidents of Jewish terror.”

The soldiers warned that violence against Palestinians has escalated and described what they called a growing pattern of inaction by Israeli forces.

Warnings ignored, responses delayed

One signatory said attacks on Palestinian homes and property were often known in advance but troops failed to intervene in time, arriving only after incidents had ended.

He added that, in some cases, forces spoke with settlers who had carried out arson and assaults, asked them to leave, and instead detained Palestinians present at the scene.

The same soldier said live ammunition had been used against Palestinians who were themselves under attack.

RelatedTRT World - Death toll from Gaza genocide surges as Israel steps up attacks in occupied West Bank
RECOMMENDED

Allegations of broader shift in conduct

Another reservist said practices seen during the war in Gaza—including “excessive aggression, violence, and the destruction and looting of Palestinian property”—had carried over into operations in the occupied West Bank.

The soldiers also said their primary mission had become protecting settlements, with Palestinian complaints frequently ignored and little enforcement against settlers.

The report noted that such attacks have spread beyond Areas B and C into parts of Area A, signalling a widening scope of violence.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has intensified in recent weeks, with Palestinian officials reporting multiple fatalities from illegal Israeli settler gunfire since late February.

Around 750,000 Israeli settlers live across the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, where rights groups say recurring attacks on Palestinians are contributing to displacement.

Since October 2023, the occupied West Bank has seen a sharp rise in violence, including killings, arrests, demolitions, and settlement expansion, amid growing international concern over a possible annexation of the territory.

RelatedTRT World - US shows rare 'concern' over Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran slams 'calculated' US school strike as war crime at UN
19,000 children displaced daily in Lebanon as violence escalates, UNICEF says
Israel bars Muslims from Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque for fourth consecutive week
UN rights chief says Iran school bombing 'evoked visceral horror,' urges end to attacks
Iran's IRGC calls on civilians to leave areas near US bases
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia reach defence 'arrangement' amid US-Israeli war on Iran
Stratcom Summit 2026 opens in Istanbul amid rising global tensions and information warfare
China denies reports of SMIC sending chipmaking tools to Iran
US land mines seen scattered in Iran pose 'extreme danger' to civilians
President Erdogan warns post-WWII global order faces deep legitimacy crisis
Protection of truth critical in 'disinformation age': Türkiye's head of communications
Netanyahu does not know how to win in any arena: former Israeli PM Bennett
US seeks control over Nord Stream gas, Russia's Lavrov says
Israel's Netanyahu plans to extend military service amid army personnel shortage
Israel turning Gaza's 'yellow line' into permanent separation zone: report