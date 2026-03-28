Israeli soldiers have admitted to ignoring attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank despite prior warnings, according to a report by Haaretz.

The newspaper said on Friday that 200 reservists sent a letter to Defence Minister Yisrael Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir expressing “deep concern over recent incidents of Jewish terror.”

The soldiers warned that violence against Palestinians has escalated and described what they called a growing pattern of inaction by Israeli forces.

Warnings ignored, responses delayed

One signatory said attacks on Palestinian homes and property were often known in advance but troops failed to intervene in time, arriving only after incidents had ended.

He added that, in some cases, forces spoke with settlers who had carried out arson and assaults, asked them to leave, and instead detained Palestinians present at the scene.

The same soldier said live ammunition had been used against Palestinians who were themselves under attack.