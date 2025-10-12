China and the Philippines accused each other on Sunday of responsibility for a collision between their government vessels in the disputed South China Sea, the latest flashpoint in a long-running maritime standoff.

Beijing’s coast guard said two Philippine government ships “illegally entered” waters near Sandy Cay, part of the Spratly Islands, and that one of them “dangerously approached” a Chinese vessel, leading to a collision. China said the Philippines “bears full responsibility” for the incident.

“Chinese ship first fired water cannons”

Manila rejected that version, accusing a China Coast Guard ship of deliberately ramming a Philippine fisheries vessel anchored near Thitu Island, another feature in the Spratly chain.

The Philippine Coast Guard said the Chinese ship first fired water cannons at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya before striking its stern, causing minor damage but no injuries.

“Despite these bullying tactics and aggressive actions, we will not be intimidated or driven away,” the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement, releasing photos and videos showing Chinese vessels shadowing Philippine ships with water cannons activated.