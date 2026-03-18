The Bamako Expo 2026 (BAMEX’26) is set to transform the Sahel region from a security flashpoint into Africa’s premier defence industry gathering, with Türkiye among the leading international participants.

Scheduled for 9-13 November in Mali’s capital, Bamako, the event will convene high-level delegations and defence companies from all 54 African nations, alongside representatives from several non-African states.

Harun Sarac, Chairman of the BAMEX Board and CEO of The Peak Defense, highlighted the importance of Türkiye’s participation.

“BAMEX was designed to welcome Turkish defence companies,” he said, noting that the inaugural edition last year drew numerous Turkish firms and delegations from approximately 35 countries.

“Despite being our first event, the results were very promising for both exhibitors and official delegations.”

Sarac explained that BAMEX 2026 will adopt a fully international format, with organisers expecting to double the number of official delegations and triple the number of participating companies compared with the first edition. However, he emphasised that the expo prioritises quality over quantity.

“We carefully select companies with proven technologies that can meet the region’s needs, rather than simply filling space,” he said.

The inaugural BAMEX generated around $150 million in trade, and with the expanded international turnout this year, organisers anticipate this figure could reach $500 million.