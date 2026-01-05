WORLD
3 min read
Guterres criticises US at UNSC over Venezuela attack, Maduro abduction
Guterres calls on all Venezuelan actors to engage in an inclusive and democratic dialogue.
Guterres criticises US at UNSC over Venezuela attack, Maduro abduction
UN Under Secretary Rosemary DiCarlo reads statement of UN chief Antonio Guterres at UNSC meeting on Venezuela. / AP
January 5, 2026

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has raised concerns about a possible intensification of instability in Venezuela after the US abduction of the Latin American country's president, Nicolas Maduro.

The 15-member Security Council met on Monday at UN headquarters in New York just hours before Maduro was due to appear in a Manhattan federal court on “drug charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy.”

Maduro has denied any criminal involvement.

"I am deeply concerned about the possible intensification of instability in the country, the potential impact on the region, and the precedent it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted," Guterres said in a statement delivered to the council by UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo.

Guterres called on all Venezuelan actors to engage in an inclusive and democratic dialogue, adding, "I welcome and am ready to support all efforts aimed at assisting Venezuelans in finding a peaceful way forward."

He also expressed concern that the US attack to abduct Maduro in Caracas on Saturday did not respect the rules of international law.

Colombia, which requested Monday's meeting, condemned the US attacks as a clear violation of the sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of Venezuela.

"There is no justification whatsoever, under any circumstances, for the unilateral use of force to commit an act of aggression," Colombian UN Ambassador Leonor Zalabata Torres told the council.

"Such actions constitute a serious violation of international law and the United Nations Charter."

RECOMMENDED

US veto

Legal experts have said the US attack was illegal because it lacked UN Security Council authorisation, did not have Venezuelan consent, and did not constitute self-defence against an armed attack.

But the United States cannot be held accountable for any violation by the UN Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security.

The United States wields a veto, along with Russia, China, Britain, and France, so it can block any action.

The founding UN Charter states that members "shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state."

There are currently 193 members of the United Nations.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz on Sunday cited Article 51 of the UN Charter, which says that nothing "shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a member of the United Nations."

Trump has threatened another strike if Venezuela does not cooperate with opening its oil industry and stopping the flow of drugs. Trump also threatened Colombia and Mexico and said Cuba's government "looks like it's ready to fall."

RelatedTRT World - Colombia's Petro ready to 'take up arms' after Trump threats
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel
UK police review complaint against ex-Prince Andrew over data leak to Epstein
India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defence industrial collaboration
Epstein funded anti-Palestine groups, including one aiding Zionist settlements, US documents reveal
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers
Gaza committee awaits 'Board of Peace' meeting to confirm funding pledges
Israel’s blatant West Bank move breaches international law, Oslo Accords: experts
US Vice President JD Vance visits Armenia, Azerbaijan to 'advance' peace