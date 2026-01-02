WAR ON GAZA
Angelina Jolie visits Egypt's Rafah crossing as Gaza humanitarian crisis deepens
Jolie visits to see the condition of injured Palestinians transferred to Egypt and to look into aid deliveries into the devastated territory.
A Red Crescent volunteer told Jolie that "there are thousands of aid trucks just waiting" at the border crossing. / AP
January 2, 2026

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing into Gaza, where she spoke with members of the Red Crescent and truck drivers ferrying humanitarian aid.

Accompanied by an American delegation and greeted by former and current officials on Friday, Jolie said she was "honoured" to meet aid volunteers at the crossing.

A Red Crescent volunteer told Jolie that "there are thousands of aid trucks just waiting" at the border crossing.

According to local media, the actor and former special envoy for the UN refugee agency made the visit to see the condition of injured Palestinians transferred to Egypt and to look into aid deliveries into the devastated territory.

Jolie and the Egyptian authorities have yet to officially comment on the visit.

Angelina Jolie, one of Hollywood's most iconic figures, stepped down from her role as special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency at the end of 2022 after more than 20 years of service, saying she wanted to work on broader humanitarian issues.

Strict restrictions on aid trucks entry

The Rafah border crossing was set to be reopened under the ceasefire in effect in Gaza since October, but has so far remained closed.

In a joint statement on Friday, Türkiye and seven other countries "urged the international community to pressure Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately lift the constraints on the entry and distribution of essential supplies" to Gaza.

In early December, Israel announced that the Rafah crossing would be opened only for those wishing to leave Gaza, prompting Cairo to swiftly deny that it had approved such a move.

Israel has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023 and destroyed the enclave. A ceasefire took effect in October 2025, but Israeli violations have continued.

Although a ceasefire took effect in October, living conditions in Gaza have not improved, as Israel continues to impose strict restrictions on the entry of aid trucks, violating the humanitarian protocol of the agreement.

SOURCE:AFP
