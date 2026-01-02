Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing into Gaza, where she spoke with members of the Red Crescent and truck drivers ferrying humanitarian aid.

Accompanied by an American delegation and greeted by former and current officials on Friday, Jolie said she was "honoured" to meet aid volunteers at the crossing.

A Red Crescent volunteer told Jolie that "there are thousands of aid trucks just waiting" at the border crossing.

According to local media, the actor and former special envoy for the UN refugee agency made the visit to see the condition of injured Palestinians transferred to Egypt and to look into aid deliveries into the devastated territory.

Jolie and the Egyptian authorities have yet to officially comment on the visit.

Angelina Jolie, one of Hollywood's most iconic figures, stepped down from her role as special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency at the end of 2022 after more than 20 years of service, saying she wanted to work on broader humanitarian issues.