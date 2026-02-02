TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Erdogan set to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and Egypt on Wednesday, Turkish Head of Communications says.
During the Egypt visit, Erdogan and Sisi are expected to discuss bilateral issues and exchange views on regional and international developments. / TRT World
February 2, 2026

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and Egypt on Wednesday, the communications chief said Monday.

Erdogan will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh to discuss the deepening cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as regional and global developments, Burhanettin Duran said.

The Turkish president will then travel to Cairo on Wednesday at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, he noted.

During the Egypt visit, Erdogan and Sisi are expected to discuss bilateral issues and exchange views on regional and international developments, with particular focus on Palestine, Duran also said.

Erdogan also plans to attend a Türkiye-Egypt Business Forum during his Cairo visit, he added.

SOURCE:AA
