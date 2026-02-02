Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and Egypt on Wednesday, the communications chief said Monday.

Erdogan will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh to discuss the deepening cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as regional and global developments, Burhanettin Duran said.

The Turkish president will then travel to Cairo on Wednesday at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, he noted.