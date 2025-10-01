French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he did not rule out downing a Russian fighter jet if it were to breach European airspace.

German daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview asked the French president if he was "in favour of shooting down a Russian fighter jet if it enters European airspace without authorisation".

"In accordance with the doctrine of strategic ambiguity, I can tell you that nothing is ruled out," Macron replied.

After Russia was blamed for drone incursions into NATO members Poland and Romania, Macron last week said the alliance's response would have to "go up a notch" in the case of "new provocations" from Moscow.

Romania's defence ministry said last month the country's airspace had been breached by a drone during a Russian attack on infrastructure in neighbouring Ukraine.