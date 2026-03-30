Two Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone strike in Gaza City, in the latest reported ceasefire violation, medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

The strike targeted a group of Palestinians near Asqoula junction in the Zeitoun neighbourhood early Monday in the south of the city, according to local sources and witnesses.

Medical sources at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital told Anadolu Agency that the strike also critically injured a third Palestinian.

Witnesses said the Israeli army also demolished buildings and facilities east of what is known as the "yellow line" in the Al- Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas east of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in central and southern Gaza.

The latest strike raised the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since early Sunday to 11.