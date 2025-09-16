Israel has spent $50 million on a deal with platforms such as Google and X, plus French and Israeli ad platforms, to deny the forced starvation in Gaza, Spanish broadcaster RTVE has said, based on a Eurovision News report.

According to a joint investigation by Eurovision, Israel’s Exemption Committee in June approved an application by state-run ad agency Lapam to run public information (disinformation) campaigns worth $50 million with Google, X, and French and Israeli platforms Outbrain and Teads.

The contracts, running from June 17 to December 31, allocate $45 million to YouTube and Google's ad campaign management platform Display & Video 360.

X also got $3.03 million, while French and Israeli ad platforms Outbrain and Teads got $2.12 million.

The report, titled "The new front of war: Inside Israel's digital 'hasbara' offensive," shows how Israel’s state-sponsored campaigns use social media, paid influencers, and military tours to shape the global narrative on Gaza.

Documents from 2018 to July 2025, revealed by the investigation, show that Lapam uses Google and Meta ad platforms to promote Israeli government narratives and counter critics of Tel Aviv’s policies and military offensives through paid campaigns.

Last year, Lapam sponsored 2,000 ads, with 900 directed at domestic audiences and 1,100 aimed at international viewers in selected countries, the report said, citing the Google Ads Transparency Centre.

The ad agency ran over 4,000 ads between January 1 and September 5, 2025, with half targeting international audiences.

Israel especially uses these campaigns to try to deny the famine in Gaza, "portraying a semblance of normalcy within the besieged enclave."

Lapam published dozens of ads on Google, YouTube, Teads/Outbrain, and X showing bustling Gaza markets to contradict the declaration of famine by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).