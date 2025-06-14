Iranian missiles have struck Israel's top military headquarters in central Tel Aviv, according to local and international media.

The Kirya compound — home to the Israeli military's central command and the Ministry of Defense — is often referred to as Israel's "Pentagon".

A strike could disrupt military coordination, intelligence operations, and decision-making processes.

Footage verified by The New York Times showed at least one missile reaching the area around Marganit Tower, a landmark adjacent to the Israeli military headquarters.

Videos showed interceptors firing into the sky, followed by a blast near the tower.

A video published by the Fox News shows significant damage at the site, with its correspondent Trey Yingst saying, "The Iranians have responded with three waves of ballistic missiles. This is Israel's version of the Pentagon, the Kirya, and the building on this compound was just hit."

"You can understand here it's very tense at this specific location," he says, "Because the Iranians are now targeting the defense establishment of Israel, and so I'm going to have my cameraman pan up here to this building just across the street."

Rare instance of a missile attack