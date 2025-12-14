WORLD
Israeli forces raid southern Syria, set up checkpoint in Quneitra
State media reports new ground incursion in Quneitra province as Israeli violations in area become increasingly frequent
Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria. / Reuters
December 14, 2025

Israeli forces have raided a village in the countryside of Quneitra province in southwestern Syria and set up a temporary checkpoint in a continued violation of the country’s sovereignty.

The state-run Alikhbariya channel reported on Sunday that an Israeli military patrol moved into the village of Bariqa in rural Quneitra and established a checkpoint in the area.

Israeli violations in southern Syria have become nearly daily in recent weeks and have included arrests and the establishment of temporary checkpoints, fueling public anger.

Syrians say continued Israeli violations are undermining efforts to restore stability.

Expanding occupation

Although the Syrian government poses no threat to Israel, its forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and launched air strikes, killing civilians and destroying Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:AA
