Peru's Congress has ousted President Jose Jeri after just four months in office, following a scandal over undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman, continuing a revolving door of leaders in the South American nation.

Jeri was removed on Tuesday by simple majority vote through a censure measure.

Jeri's successor would now become the Andean nation's eighth president in as many years, making Jeri the third consecutive president to be removed from office.



The president and his allies have argued that he should face an impeachment trial and not Congress censure, but Jeri said ahead of the vote that he would respect the outcome of the censure vote.



While the current President of Congress, Fernando Rospigliosi, would be next in the line of succession, he has said he won't assume the presidency, meaning legislators would have to elect a new head of Congress would then assume the presidency.



This would be similar to Francisco Sagasti's ascent to the presidency in 2020 after he was chosen by Congress amid a sharp political crisis and protests following former President Manuel Merino's five-day presidency.

Frequent change in leadership

Peru has experienced extreme political instability in recent years, with frequent changes in leadership due to resignations, impeachments, removals by Congress, and brief interim periods.

From mid-2016, the country has had eight presidents.

Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, president from 2016–2018, resigned before his impeachment.