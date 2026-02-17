Peru's Congress has ousted President Jose Jeri after just four months in office, following a scandal over undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman, continuing a revolving door of leaders in the South American nation.
Jeri was removed on Tuesday by simple majority vote through a censure measure.
Jeri's successor would now become the Andean nation's eighth president in as many years, making Jeri the third consecutive president to be removed from office.
The president and his allies have argued that he should face an impeachment trial and not Congress censure, but Jeri said ahead of the vote that he would respect the outcome of the censure vote.
While the current President of Congress, Fernando Rospigliosi, would be next in the line of succession, he has said he won't assume the presidency, meaning legislators would have to elect a new head of Congress would then assume the presidency.
This would be similar to Francisco Sagasti's ascent to the presidency in 2020 after he was chosen by Congress amid a sharp political crisis and protests following former President Manuel Merino's five-day presidency.
Frequent change in leadership
Peru has experienced extreme political instability in recent years, with frequent changes in leadership due to resignations, impeachments, removals by Congress, and brief interim periods.
From mid-2016, the country has had eight presidents.
Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, president from 2016–2018, resigned before his impeachment.
Martin Vizcarra ruled between 2018 and 2020 and was removed from office by Congress via impeachment.
Manuel Merino served between November 10, 2020 – November 15, 2020 and resigned after massive protests.
Francisco Sagasti served as interim President of Peru from November 17, 2020, to July 28 2021, to stabilise the country following Merino's resignation.
Pedro Castillo ruled from July 28 2021 to December 7, 2022. He was removed from office after attempting to dissolve Congress and is currently imprisoned in Lima, facing charges related to rebellion and corruption.
Dina Boluarte served from December 7, 2022, until October 10, 2025, when she was impeached and removed from office by Congress. She has faced investigations and scrutiny related to protests but remains free.
And finally, Jose Jeri governed from October 10 2025. He assumed office following Boluarte's removal but was ousted on Tuesday by Congress amid corruption allegations.