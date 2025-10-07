Gaza today is a graveyard. A dystopian landscape where thousands of people and millions of dreams lie buried under a once vibrant city, laid to waste by Israel’s genocidal war. Two years into the war that has killed more than 67,000 people, most of them women and children, TRT World tells the story of Gaza through four Palestinians – stories of struggle and survival, of death and destruction, and, above all, resistance and resilience.

This is the story of Sulaiman Al Farra, 38. Once a journalist, now an aid worker.

Sulaiman carries sacks of flour and tins of powdered milk through the ruins of Gaza. Amid rubble and tents, he delivers limited food and water, insisting that life must not be surrendered.

Before the war, he was a journalist, with a camera slung over his shoulder, chasing stories through ruins and grief. Today, he shoulders a different burden: keeping his people alive by running aid convoys and bread lines.

“I witnessed people’s pain, injuries, and suffering. Now I’ve shifted to humanitarian work. I stand with the people, support them, and help however I can,” he tells TRT World.



Nearly a million follow him on Instagram , where his bio reads, in all caps: “Have big dreams”. His feed has become his lifeline.

Some days he works with Türkiye’s Red Crescent, others with Jordanian relief convoys. Every day, he can be found somewhere new: a hospital, a displacement camp.



Alongside distributing food and supplies, he offers emotional support to those who have lost everything. For orphaned children, he becomes a brother or father figure; for his team, a motivator who lifts spirits and keeps them moving forward. Quietly, he stretches his limits each day, embodying the role of an unsung activist for Gaza.

“I was raised as an orphan,” he explains. “Those who’ve known hunger and loss feel the suffering of others in their bones.”



As a child, he promised himself to stand with those who have no one else. “That promise keeps me going.”

Sometimes, his work reaches beyond survival. “We try to give the children moments of joy,” Sulaiman says. “A few days ago, we organised a small event — juice, biscuits, noodles. Nothing fancy. But seeing their smiles... that happiness keeps me on this path. Until my last breath, I will stand with them — children, women, the elderly, everyone in need.”

Mornings without mornings

At dawn, Sulaiman wakes to the sharp insistence of his phone — aid workers calling, families in need. He rises from a thin mat, a single sip of water at his side, rising before the sun fully claims the sky.

With a towel draped around his neck, he heads to the water barrel in the yard, splashing his face awake. In the corner, his mother tends to a small fire, coaxing the flames to life. Together, they brew tea in a blackened kettle, its metal stained by countless mornings just like this one.

There is a brief moment of reprieve: a turtle wanders near the tents. He laughs with his young son. For a moment, joy. Then the phone rings again.

“There is nothing like a real morning anymore,” he says. “We sleep to the sound of air strikes and wake to the sound of air strikes. Even now, as I speak, you might hear warplanes overhead. There is no peace.”

Tent life has its own struggles. “In summer, it’s just a piece of fabric under the blazing sun. In winter, the cold and rain flood the tents completely. We don’t know how to survive.”

His wife, pregnant, cannot live with him there. “Life in the tents is unbelievably difficult, unbelievably harsh. No matter how much you try to clean, there is no real cleanliness.”



After dark, it feels like “sitting in fire or hell,” he says. “Nights in the tent are filled with fear, panic, and zero privacy. Even now, as I speak to you, my neighbour in the next tent can hear every single word. And on top of that, all night long we hear the sounds of shelling.”



He recalls one moment that still haunts him, an air strike near Nasser Hospital: “Everyone inside [the tent] was injured — except for me. I survived only because I was lying on my back alone when it happened. Life in the tent protects you from nothing.”

Noon: Racing against time

By midday, the camp in Al Mawasi hums with a tense urgency. Once farmland, now a sprawl of displaced families. Trucks unload sacks of flour and cans of powdered milk. Sulaiman moves fast, clipboard in hand.

Each parcel, he says, lasts a family about a week — oil, rice, canned food, the bare minimum to survive. But with every truck that comes in, the same questions haunt him: Will the crossings open tomorrow? Will supplies run out before the weekend?

Medicine is worse. “Even antibiotics are unavailable in Gaza today. Whether for the wounded, the sick, or anyone in need — nothing is available.”

He recalls how, before the blockade intensified, they would organise free medical days three times a week in the camps, offering medicine for women, children, the elderly, kidney patients, and diabetics. “But now we have been forced to stop.”