Beijing has confirmed that an employee of US bank Wells Fargo was barred from leaving China, following reports last week that Shanghai-born managing director Chenyue Mao was under an exit ban.

After multiple media reports on Monday, Wells Fargo confirmed last week that it was providing assistance to the Atlanta-based Mao, who entered China in recent weeks but is now unable to leave.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that Mao was "involved in a criminal case currently being investigated by the Chinese authorities".

"The Chinese law enforcement agencies have imposed exit restrictions in accordance with the law," Guo said.

He did not give details of Mao's alleged offences, and Wells Fargo has not provided more information on her case.

But the San Francisco-based bank is now restricting its employees from visiting China following this case, according to reports.

It said in a statement to AFP on Friday that it was "closely tracking this situation and working through the appropriate channels so our employee can return to the United States as soon as possible".

Wells Fargo declined to comment on China's Foreign Ministry statement, saying that Mao was involved in a criminal case, when contacted by AFP.

Guo said Mao "cannot leave the country while the case is ongoing, and has an obligation to cooperate with the work of investigators".

He stressed that it was an "individual case" and that China would "continue as ever to welcome people from every country to travel and do business here".