Transatlantic trade is teetering on the edge as President Donald Trump’s renewed protectionism has sparked fears of a renewed trade war .

With a three-month tariff truce expiring this weekend, the proposed meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on July 14 could prove decisive for Europe’s response to Washington and its increasingly complex ties with China.

Since returning to the Oval Office, President Trump has wasted little time reigniting one of his signature policies: aggressive trade protectionism. The new tariffs, as outlined in official White House and Department of Commerce notices, are stark.

A 50 percent duty on all steel and aluminium imports into the US, a 25 percent tariff on cars and car parts, and a “universal” 10 percent levy imposed on most other imported goods.

The rationale, Trump says, is national security and economic resilience. “American industry has been under siege,” he declared during a rally in Pennsylvania last month. “We’re taking back control of our markets and protecting American jobs.”

Yet for European officials, the announcement has triggered a sense of deja vu. The EU spent much of Trump’s first term battling trade disputes ranging from aircraft subsidies to digital taxes.

Officials fear a new round could be even more disruptive, coming at a moment of global economic uncertainty.

For the EU, the challenge is deeply strategic.

Retaliate too forcefully, and risk a spiral into a full-scale trade war that could harm European exporters, particularly automotive giants like Volkswagen, BMW, and Stellantis.

Hold back, and risk appearing weak both to Washington and to other global trading partners.

Brussels officials confirm that countermeasures are prepared and legally vetted.

A senior EU trade official, speaking on background, described the measures as “targeted, proportionate, and designed to uphold the integrity of the multilateral trading system.”

Potential EU counter-tariffs could hit iconic American exports , including bourbon whiskey, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, denim products and agricultural goods like peanuts and cranberries.

These products were targeted in previous EU measures during Trump’s earlier tariff wars, chosen for their symbolic value and political resonance in key US states.

China factor and rising political stakes



Monday’s EU Foreign Affairs Council is not solely focused on transatlantic tensions.

Equally pressing is Europe’s trade relationship with China, which has grown increasingly fraught amid disputes over market access, human rights concerns, and allegations of economic coercion.

With the economic and geopolitical spheres now closely intertwined, European experts believe that China will be closely watching the EU’s response to Trump’s tariffs.

Indeed, some European policymakers worry that showing restraint toward Trump’s tariffs could be interpreted by China as a sign of weakness, complicating Europe’s efforts to push back against Chinese industrial policies and subsidies.

The looming tariffs are sparking anxiety across European industries already battered by inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the lingering economic aftershocks of the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine war.