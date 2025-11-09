DIPLOMACY & FOREIGN POLICY
President al Sharaa meets representatives of Syrian organisations in Washington
Al Sharaa emphasises "the spirit of cooperation" between Syrians living abroad and at home, stressing the need for joint efforts to rebuild the nation.
The visit came two days after the US removed the Syrian president from its Specially Designated Global Terrorist sanctions list. [File photo] / Reuters
November 9, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa met with the representatives of Syrian organisations in Washington, DC, according to local media.

During the meeting on Saturday, Sharaa emphasised “the spirit of cooperation” between Syrians living abroad and those in the homeland, stressing the need for joint efforts by all Syrians to rebuild the country, according to the state-run Al Ikhbariya TV.

“The sanctions are in their final stages, and we must continue working toward their removal,” Sharaa said, calling on the representatives to seize “the rare opportunity” Syria has obtained.

Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani also attended the meeting, the channel added.

Sharaa arrived in the US capital early Sunday after attending the COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil on November 6.

The visit came two days after the US removed the Syrian president from its Specially Designated Global Terrorist sanctions list.

Sharaa is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump on November 10, in a historical visit, as it is the first by a Syrian president to the White House in decades.

Since Bashar al Assad’s ouster in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has taken several measures to restore security in Syria and pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Sharaa was formed in January.

