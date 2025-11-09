Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa met with the representatives of Syrian organisations in Washington, DC, according to local media.

During the meeting on Saturday, Sharaa emphasised “the spirit of cooperation” between Syrians living abroad and those in the homeland, stressing the need for joint efforts by all Syrians to rebuild the country, according to the state-run Al Ikhbariya TV.

“The sanctions are in their final stages, and we must continue working toward their removal,” Sharaa said, calling on the representatives to seize “the rare opportunity” Syria has obtained.

Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani also attended the meeting, the channel added.

Sharaa arrived in the US capital early Sunday after attending the COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil on November 6.

The visit came two days after the US removed the Syrian president from its Specially Designated Global Terrorist sanctions list.