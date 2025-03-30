TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye 'categorically rejects' Israeli foreign minister's remarks against President Erdogan
"These disrespectful and baseless allegations are part of an effort to cover up the crimes committed by Netanyahu and his associates," says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
00:00
Türkiye 'categorically rejects' Israeli foreign minister's remarks against President Erdogan
Israeli officials' "propaganda efforts" will never weaken Türkiye's "unwavering commitment to speaking the truth," the ministry said. / AA
March 30, 2025

Türkiye has slammed a social media post shared by the Israeli foreign minister, accusing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of anti-Semitism.

Following a post on X by Gideon Saar on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote that Ankara categorically rejects the “outrageous statement”.

“These disrespectful and baseless allegations are part of an effort to cover up the crimes committed by Netanyahu and his associates," the ministry said in its statement.

RECOMMENDED

It added that the newest move against President Erdogan has increased Ankara’s concerns that Israel is plotting to speed up its genocidal actions in Palestine’s Gaza and escalate its efforts to destabilise other countries in the region.

The statement further underlined that Israeli officials' "propaganda efforts" will never weaken Türkiye's "unwavering commitment to speaking the truth."

"We will continue to stand by the innocent civilians targeted by Israel and to defend their rights," it added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'