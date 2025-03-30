Türkiye has slammed a social media post shared by the Israeli foreign minister, accusing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of anti-Semitism.

Following a post on X by Gideon Saar on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote that Ankara categorically rejects the “outrageous statement”.

“These disrespectful and baseless allegations are part of an effort to cover up the crimes committed by Netanyahu and his associates," the ministry said in its statement.