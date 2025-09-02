A man accused of murdering a pro-Western Ukrainian politician admitted on Tuesday that he carried out the killing but denied working for Russia, describing the attack as "personal revenge".

Mykhailo Stselnikov, 52, was arrested late on Sunday after allegedly shooting former Ukrainian parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy the day before in the western city of Lviv.

"This is my personal revenge against the Ukrainian authorities," Stselnikov told reporters in a video published by Ukrainian news outlets.

"Yes. I admit that I killed him," he said.

When asked whether he worked directly with Russian special services, he replied: "No".

'Carefully planned'

Ukrainian police claimed on Monday that Russia was linked to the crime, which had been "carefully planned".

"We know that this crime was not accidental. There is Russian involvement. Everyone will be held accountable before the law," police chief Ivan Vyhivskyi said on Facebook.