POLITICS
1 min read
Türkiye among countries where Zelenskyy can meet Putin and Trump
Zelenskyy says a meeting with Putin and Trump could take place within 7 to 10 days if security guarantees are agreed, names Switzerland, Austria, Türkiye and Hungary as potential venues.
Türkiye among countries where Zelenskyy can meet Putin and Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. / AP
August 21, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he could meet Russian President Vladimir Putin but only after his country had received security guarantees, and mentioned Switzerland, Austria or Türkiye as possible venues.

"We want to have an understanding of the security guarantees architecture within 7–10 days. And based on that understanding, we aim to hold a trilateral meeting" also with US President Donald Trump, Zelensky said.

"Switzerland, Austria – we agree... For us, Türkiye is a NATO country and part of Europe. And we are not opposed," he said of possible venues.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - Russia-Ukraine peace talks could resume in Türkiye: Erdogan

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks