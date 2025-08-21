Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he could meet Russian President Vladimir Putin but only after his country had received security guarantees, and mentioned Switzerland, Austria or Türkiye as possible venues.

"We want to have an understanding of the security guarantees architecture within 7–10 days. And based on that understanding, we aim to hold a trilateral meeting" also with US President Donald Trump, Zelensky said.

"Switzerland, Austria – we agree... For us, Türkiye is a NATO country and part of Europe. And we are not opposed," he said of possible venues.