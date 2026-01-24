US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100 percent tariffs on all Canadian goods entering America if Ottawa reaches a trade agreement with Beijing.

"If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100 percent tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.

Relations between the United States and its northern neighbour have been rocky since Trump returned to the White House a year ago, with spats over trade and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney decrying a "rupture" in the US-led global order.

During a visit to Beijing last week, Carney hailed a "new strategic partnership" with China that resulted in a "preliminary but landmark trade agreement" to reduce tariffs, but Trump warned of serious consequences should that deal be realised.

The US president called Prime Minister Mark Carney "governor" and said he would be "sorely mistaken" if he allowed Canada to become a "drop-off port" for Chinese products destined for the American market.

"China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life," he added.

Rhetorical knives