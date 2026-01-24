WORLD
2 min read
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
The US president warned Carney against becoming 'drop-off port' for Chinese goods entering US
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One while flying from Ireland to Washington on January 22, 2026. / AP
January 24, 2026

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100 percent tariffs on all Canadian goods entering America if Ottawa reaches a trade agreement with Beijing.

"If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100 percent tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.

Relations between the United States and its northern neighbour have been rocky since Trump returned to the White House a year ago, with spats over trade and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney decrying a "rupture" in the US-led global order.

During a visit to Beijing last week, Carney hailed a "new strategic partnership" with China that resulted in a "preliminary but landmark trade agreement" to reduce tariffs, but Trump warned of serious consequences should that deal be realised.

The US president called Prime Minister Mark Carney "governor" and said he would be "sorely mistaken" if he allowed Canada to become a "drop-off port" for Chinese products destined for the American market.

"China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life," he added.

Rhetorical knives

RECOMMENDED

The two leaders have sharpened their rhetorical knives in recent days, beginning with Carney's speech on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he earned a standing ovation for his frank assessment of a "rupture" in the US-led global order.

His comment was widely viewed as a reference to Trump's disruptive influence on international affairs, although the US leader was not mentioned by name.

Trump fired back at Carney a day later in his own speech and then withdrew an invitation for the Canadian prime minister to join his "Board of Peace"

"Canada doesn't exist because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian," Carney said Thursday in a national address, while acknowledging the "remarkable partnership between the two nations."

Trump has also repeatedly threatened to annex Canada, and this week posted an image on social media of a map with Canada, as well as Greenland and Venezuela, covered by the American flag.

The two nations, along with Mexico, are set to host the World Cup later this year

RelatedTRT World - Canada's Carney says US-led global order, once a 'pleasant fiction', now faces 'rupture'
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency, AFP
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43