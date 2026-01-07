EUROPE
2 min read
Europeans gave no clear answer on plan if Russia attacks again: Zelenskyy
The statement comes a day after European leaders and US envoys announced that they had agreed on key security guarantees for Kiev.
Europeans gave no clear answer on plan if Russia attacks again: Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus / Reuters
January 7, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he had received no "unequivocal answer" from European allies about how they would defend Ukraine in the event of a Russian attack, should a deal to end the war be reached.

On Tuesday, European leaders and US envoys announced that they had agreed on key security guarantees for Kiev, including a US-led monitoring mechanism and a European multinational force that would be deployed if a ceasefire could be reached.

But when asked if he was sure that European allies would step in and defend his country in the event of another Russian invasion, Zelenskyy said Wednesday he had no "clear" answer on that.

"I personally very much want to get a very simple answer: yes, if there is aggression again, all partners will give a strong response to the Russians. And that's the exact question I put to all our partners. And so far, I haven't received a clear, unequivocal answer," Zelenskyy told reporters.

RECOMMENDED

He said there was "political will" from Kiev's allies to "give us strong security guarantees".

"But until we have such security guarantees, legal ones, backed by parliaments, backed by the United States Congress, we cannot answer this question."

Envoys from the United States and Ukraine on Wednesday were continuing talks in Paris on the issues that Zelenskyy said were the most difficult: the fate of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and control of territory in eastern Ukraine.

RelatedTRT World - France, Britain and Ukraine sign intent to deploy multinational force after Paris talks
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home
US to deploy 200 troops to train Nigerian forces in fight against terrorists