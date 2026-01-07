Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he had received no "unequivocal answer" from European allies about how they would defend Ukraine in the event of a Russian attack, should a deal to end the war be reached.

On Tuesday, European leaders and US envoys announced that they had agreed on key security guarantees for Kiev, including a US-led monitoring mechanism and a European multinational force that would be deployed if a ceasefire could be reached.

But when asked if he was sure that European allies would step in and defend his country in the event of another Russian invasion, Zelenskyy said Wednesday he had no "clear" answer on that.

"I personally very much want to get a very simple answer: yes, if there is aggression again, all partners will give a strong response to the Russians. And that's the exact question I put to all our partners. And so far, I haven't received a clear, unequivocal answer," Zelenskyy told reporters.