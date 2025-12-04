Washington, DC — OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman is reportedly mulling a move to either acquire or partner with a major rocket company, a step that would place him directly against Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Altman is said to have started sounding out top rocket engineers, speaking in quiet rooms about a leap that is expected to bring him level with Musk in the only arena wide enough for their long rivalry to expand.

The two have clashed across multiple industries for years, and that rivalry now appears to be moving into orbit.

Earlier this year, Altman zeroed in on Stoke Space, a startup formed by former Blue Origin staff and now building a fully reusable rocket designed to break SpaceX’s hold on launch services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Talks began in the summer, then gathered speed in autumn, with Altman exploring billions in equity investments and a possible controlling stake.

The momentum has not been steady. People close to OpenAI say the discussions have been off and on.

Meanwhile, the stock market has cooled.

In recent weeks, OpenAI has declared a “code red” to steady ChatGPT as it loses ground to Google’s Gemini. Product launches are paused. Teams are pulled towards reinforcing the company’s core.

Altman’s fascination with orbit goes back a long way. For years, he has raised the idea of placing data centres in space to ease environmental pressure and keep pace with soaring computational demand.

He pushed the idea further at times, imagining a future where human energy use grows so vast that infrastructure must move off planet.

“Like, maybe we build a big Dyson sphere around the solar system and say, ‘Hey, it actually makes no sense to put these on Earth,’” he told podcaster Theo Von recently.

The idea remains untested.

Google and Planet Labs plan to send two prototypes with onboard chips into low-Earth orbit by early 2027. Stoke keeps shaping its Nova rocket as SpaceX moves ahead with Starship.

As small groups of challengers press forward, everyone in the race is trying to claim a piece of the next chapter in launch technology.

Altman’s interest in Stoke came as he stitched together enormous chip and data centre commitments with Oracle, Nvidia, AMD and others.

Markets rose sharply after his announcements in September and October.