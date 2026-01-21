The number of confirmed deaths during nationwide protests in Iran has risen to 4,519, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on Tuesday.

At least 26,314 people have been arrested while 5,811 others sustained serious injuries as the demonstrations entered their 24th day, according to data compiled by HRANA.

The agency said 9,049 additional deaths are still under investigation.

HRANA noted that the figures were recorded amid widespread internet shutdowns, heavy security pressure and restricted access to information, warning that the actual toll could be significantly higher.