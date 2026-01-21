WORLD
Death toll in Iran protests rises to 4,519: US-based rights group
Over 26,000 have been arrested as the nationwide protests enter their 24th day, data from Human Rights Activists News Agency shows.
Officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as “armed rioters,” who have carried out several attacks in public places. / Reuters
January 21, 2026

The number of confirmed deaths during nationwide protests in Iran has risen to 4,519, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on Tuesday.

At least 26,314 people have been arrested while 5,811 others sustained serious injuries as the demonstrations entered their 24th day, according to data compiled by HRANA.

The agency said 9,049 additional deaths are still under investigation.

HRANA noted that the figures were recorded amid widespread internet shutdowns, heavy security pressure and restricted access to information, warning that the actual toll could be significantly higher.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since December 28 last month at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as “armed rioters,” who have carried out several attacks in public places nationwide.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to "hit hard" if protesters were killed but later commended Tehran for allegedly cancelling hundreds of scheduled executions.

SOURCE:AA
