WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
The buffer zone has a width of more than two kilometres and covers approximately 129 square kilometres, or roughly 35 percent of Gaza's area, according to data allegedly derived from satellite image analysis by a Ben-Gurion University professor.
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
Israeli tanks and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) are parked at a staging area near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, May 14, 2025. / AP
May 14, 2025

Israel is expanding the "buffer zone" in Gaza, which now accounts for approximately 35 percent of the enclave's total area of 360 square kilometres, an Israeli broadcaster said in its report.

"While international discourse remains preoccupied with whether Israel will carry out a full-scale ground invasion in Gaza, the reality on the ground indicates that a deep and ongoing operation is already under way," according to a report on Wednesday from Israel's Channel 12.

On May 4, Israel's Security Cabinet approved an extension of the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, reaffirming its intention to occupy the besieged territory.

The channel noted that the Israeli army continues to expand the buffer zone, establish military posts, and gradually change the borders of the Palestinian enclave.

It cited data allegedly derived from satellite image analysis by Ben-Gurion University's Professor Yaakov Garb.

The buffer zone has a width of more than two kilometres and covers approximately 129 square kilometres, or roughly 35 percent of Gaza's area, according to the data.

Around 15 large military posts have been established within the buffer zone, and the Israeli army is currently building five military corridors that run laterally across the enclave, it added.

RelatedTRT Global - A key, a necklace, a metal trunk: Dreams of returning home live on in Palestinian keepsakes
RECOMMENDED

Mapping the current deployment, the channel said: “The army is present in several areas across Gaza: in Rafah, from the Philadelphi Corridor to the Morag axis, the entire city of Rafah—except for one neighbourhood, Jeneina—is under operational control of the army.

“The eastern part of the Philadelphi Corridor (on the Gaza-Egypt border) is also under full operational control, and if the army wishes, it can take control of the entire corridor within a few hours.”

In Gaza City, the army is stationed in the Shejaiya and al Tuffah neighbourhoods, and in the northern part of the enclave, it is positioned in Beit Hanoun and along the coastal axis near Beit Lahia, according to the channel.​​​​​​​

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing more than 52,900 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East