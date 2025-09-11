Brazil's Supreme Court has convicted ex-President Jair Bolsonaro of plotting a coup by a 4-1 vote in a landmark case and sentenced him to 27 years in jail, drawing angry reaction from the US which pledged to respond to "this witch hunt".

Justice Carmen Lucia voted on Thursday to convict Bolsonaro on all five charges he faces, siding with justices Alexandre de Moraes and Flavio Dino.

Justice Luiz Fux was the only one dissenting so far, voting to acquit the former president over violence after Bolsonaro's defeat in October 2022 elections by leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"The law must apply equally to all," Lucia said as she delivered her decision, calling the trial a crucial test for Brazil’s young democracy.

Only Justice Luiz Fux has so far voted to acquit, describing the proceedings as "political."

Bolsonaro, under house arrest in Brasilia since last month, has not attended the hearings, which have gripped the nation on TV and social media.

He insists he is the victim of persecution, while his ally, US President Donald Trump, has branded the trial a "witch hunt" and retaliated with 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian imports.

On Thursday, Trump said he was unhappy about Bolsonaro's conviction.

"I watched that trial. I know him pretty well, foreign leader. I thought he was a good president of Brazil. And it's very surprising that that could happen," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"That's very much like they tried to do with me, but they didn't get away with it at all. But I can always say this: I knew him as president of Brazil. He was a good man."