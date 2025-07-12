Former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has drawn a parallel between the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and the ongoing war in Gaza, warning of the risk of another genocide if global inaction continues.

"30 years ago, we did not prevent the Srebrenica genocide. Today we bow to the victims," Borrell wrote Friday on X.

"The best way to honour his memory is to stop the other genocide that is now being committed in Gaza," he added.

In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces overran the UN-declared safe zone of Srebrenica, killing more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys.

The area was under the protection of Dutch peacekeepers at the time.

Troops led by General Ratko Mladic, later convicted of genocide and sentenced to life in prison, executed around 2,000 people on the first day.

Thousands more were killed over the following days as they fled through surrounding forests.